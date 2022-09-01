ACE recovers Rs8.64m shops’ rent from MC defaulters

SARGODHA – Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered overdue shops’ rent of Rs8,641,805 from the defaulters of Municipal Corporation Bhakkar.

ACE spokesperson on Wednesday said that in line with special directions of Regional Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, the department launched a crackdown against the defaulters of shops’ rent of the Municipal Corporation Bhakkar and tasked Assistant Director Investigations Zaheer Ahmed to recover the rent from defaulters.

The ACE assistant director along with MC officials recovered Rs8,641,805 from defaulters and deposited it to the government exchequer.

ACE recovers Rs1.68m from defaulters of Aufaq dept

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Wednesday recovered an amount of Rs1,687,200 as a rent from defaulters of Auqaf department shops.

According to ACE spokesperson, Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that some tenants of shops of the Auqaf department were not depositing rent in the treasury. She ordered Circle Officer, Asmatullah Bandial to investigate the matter.

The officials recovered the amount and deposited it in the treasury.