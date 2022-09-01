Admin orders crackdown against fake fertilizer, pesticides

MULTAN – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan Muhammad Tahir on Wednesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the business of fake fertilizer and pesticides across the district. Presiding over a meeting of the agriculture task force, he said that fake fertilizers and pesticides were causing loss to farmers by damaging crops. He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown and ordered to make agriculture task force functional for this purpose. He asked officers to organise a special awareness campaign for farmers to prevent loss. He ordered officers to start inspection of fertilizer godowns and pesticide factories. He said that FIRs would be registered on water theft. He said that making the distribution system of subsidised agriculture equipment was top priority, adding all possible efforts were being made for this purpose. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Ameer Hassan, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.