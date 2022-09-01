All grid stations, feeders in 13 districts of Sindh made functional: Dastgir

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan says all grid stations and feeders in thirteen districts of Sindh have been made functional and dewatering equipment is also operational in urban areas within the limits of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

In a statement, he said HESCO is providing uninterrupted electricity for dewatering and to facilitate the citizens.

The Minister said sixty five percent of damaged transformers have been repaired and rest will be fixed soon.

He said power supply in Balochistan, except southern districts of Jaffarabad and Nasirabad, is uninterruptedly continuing.

Khurram Dastgir said Peshawar Electric Supply Company is also taking steps to restore electricity in Kohistan, Charsadda, Tank and Swat.