Our Staff Reporter

Anti-dengue day observed

Rawalpindi – On the direction of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, an anti-dengue day was observed in connection with the Anti-Dengue awareness campaign, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

The roofs of RDA and WASA offices were cleaned and sprayed with the help of the Health Department.

He directed MD WASA to conduct an immediate check on the tube-wells. If there is any water leakage, it should be repaired on an emergency basis to prevent dengue larvae breeding. Director General RDA has requested the citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in the open spaces and corners of the house, especially to keep an eye on plant pots and water coolers. He advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly. He directed the RDA officers and officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in the office premises.

He said the drainage system has been inspected so that there should be no stagnant water in any part of the office which could be a source of dengue larvae breeding.

