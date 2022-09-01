‘Apology or no apology’ makes no difference: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Wednesday that “apology or no apology” didn’t make any difference and the court should order an inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of at least two party leaders and a journalist if it really wanted to improve the system and enhance its respect.

These remarks came from PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard a contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his controversial remarks about a female judge and police officers. If the court really wanted to improve the system and enhance its respect, it should launch an inquiry into custodial torture of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, and anchor as well as YouTuber Jameel Farooqui, he said in a statement followed by a Twitter post.

| Inquiry into custodial torture to enhance court’ respect: PTI

Alleges Pakistani courts have become ‘active partners’ with investigation agencies to ‘facilitate’ custodial torture on opponents

“In my view apology or no apology doesn’t make any difference,” he said, adding, that this inquiry will have real impact and enhance “Respect for the Courts”. Pakistan democracy has never been challenged the way it has been challenged today, even in worst times custodial torture was condemned, said the statement, quoting Chaudhry, issued by Central Media Department of PTI.

“Today Pakistani courts have become active partners with investigation agencies to facilitate custodial torture on opponents,” he alleged and added, “no to torture.” He stated that Farooqui was arrested just to spread fear, but they failed to succeed, terming his bail a right decision. The PTI leader said that it was unfortunate that Gill was denied bail.