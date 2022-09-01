News Desk

Apple to donate in relief, recovery efforts in Pakistan’s flood affected areas

Apple has announced that it will donate in the relief and recovery efforts being taken on the ground in in Pakistan following devastating flood-induced rains that have affected millions of lives.

The announcement was made by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Twitter that Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground,” wrote Cook.

