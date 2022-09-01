Asad Umar challenges govt to hold elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has challenged the incumbent government to hold elections and see who will win the elections.

While talking to media in Islamabad, PTI Secretary General said that fake case of terrorism has been filed against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that these tactics won t harm Imran Khan and his popularity.

Asad Umar claimed that these things are increasing PTI Chairman’s popularity in masses. While challenging the government to hold elections, the election will show who is more popular.

It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been granted interim bail by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) till September 12 in a terrorism case filed against him.

 

