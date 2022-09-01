News Desk

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma opens up about grief

LOS ANGELES – National Grief Awareness Day was Tuesday and the wife of actor Bruce Willis shared some of hers. Emma Heming Willis posted a video montage set to Aretha Franklin’s version of “I Say A Little Prayer” on her verified Instagram account. “This was the summer of self discovery, finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming Willis wrote. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it,” she continued. “As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.” She included the hashtags #nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness and #liveitup.It was announced in March that Bruce Willis was stepping away from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, which impacts cognitive abilities.

 

