Cabinet allows onion, tomato import from Iran, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Since the calamitous monsoon floods have sent food prices skyrocketing, the federal cabinet has approved the import of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan.

“The approval was taken from the federal cabinet through a circulation summary, but the decision has not been taken to import tomatoes and onions from India,” said Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar while briefing the media about the decisions taken by the cabinet that met here yesterday.

The cabinet has also approved tax exemption on onion and tomato which will be till 31 December 2022.

The minister said, “there is pressure in the market due to the increase in the prices of vegetables, so import from these two countries has been allowed, while tax exemption will be given for the import of tomatoes and onions.”

He said that the import from Iran and Afghanistan will be done by the private sector for which the government will play a facilitating role. He further said that there are issues related to import from India and the decision will be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders.

In this regard, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismael tweeted, “More than one international agency has approached the govt to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border. The govt will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners & key stakeholders.”

The food ministry has asked the Federal Board of Revenue to waive off taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months.

“These measures are aimed at ensuring the supply of essential commodities in the market and stabilise prices,” says the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in a statement.

It may be noted here that the price of onions had shot up by more than five times. The ministry had taken all stakeholders on board to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities and had directed the Department of Plant Protection to remove barriers for importers.

It was observed that imports from Iran and Afghanistan would have minimal impact on the foreign exchange reserves because of the special trade arrangements with these countries.

It was unanimously agreed in the cabinet meeting that the country would face a shortage of tomatoes and onions over the next three months, as recent floods have badly damaged crops.

In this regard, an assessment report says the onion crop in Sindh was partially damaged. Some 42,268 acres under onion cultivation were affected, leading to a financial loss of Rs10.14 billion and yield losses of 120 maunds (around 4,500kg) per acre on average.

The Sindh Agriculture Department estimates that 12,101 acres of tomato crop have been damaged due to the heavy rains and the resultant floods. The damaged area is about 20pc of the total cultivation area, and the financial loss has been estimated at a little over Rs2.7 billion.

The Agriculture Department of Balochistan is seeking Rs30.9 billion in compensation for the losses and damages and subsidising affected farmers in the coming sowing season.

It said that Rs19.8 billion were needed for compensation and Rs11.07 billion for the subsidy on account of fertilisers and seasonal crops like pulses, sorghum, wheat and oilseeds.