CCPO calls for intensifying action against criminals

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued directions to sub-divisional police officer SDPOs on Wednesday for taking immediate action against the history-sheeters, land-grabbers, drug-dealers and proclaimed offenders (POs) for making the provincial capital peaceful and free of organised crimes. Presiding over a meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, he warned that the SHOs concerned would be held responsible if any harassment was caused by show of weapons by influential persons on their double-cabin vehicles. He said that police should be symbol of fear for criminals and protection for law-abiding citizens.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar ordered operations for arresting motorcycle and vehicle thieves. The CCPO ordered accelerating crackdown on Kalashnikov culture, mafias, land grabbers and social evils. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA, SP Dolphin Squad, SP AVLS wing, all the SDPOs, SHOs, in-charges investigation and other related officers attended the meeting. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed SDPOs and In charges Investigation to improve challaning ratio in different under investigation cases. Immediate registration of FIRs, medical check up and investigation on merit in cases of torture and rape against women must be ensured by SHOs, he said.

CCPO Lahore directed police officers to improve patrolling mechanism and focus on crime hotspots and remote village as well as suburbs to control crime.

Intelligence based search, sweep and combing operations comprising all wings of Lahore police including Elite Force, lady police personnel around sensitive establishments, residential areas, hotels, hostels, bus terminals, railway stations and other important places should continue in the city to free the city from habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders and court absconders, CCPO Lahore added.

CCPO inaugurates

construction of Jamia Masjid

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of Jamia Masjid Shuhada-e-Police South Cantt police station. CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Traffic Asif Siddique, related police and traffic officers were also present. Meanwhile, the CCPO also visited under construction Mega Driving Licensing Complex at Traffic Police Lines, Manawan, and inspected its different parts.

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi briefs CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar about modern facilities at Mega Driving Licence institute at Manawan.–Photo released by police spokesman