News Desk

Charlbi Dean: Tributes to film, TV ‘star-in-the-making’ after death at 32

CAPE TOWN  – South African actress and model Charlbi Dean, who starred in award-winning film Triangle of Sadness and TV series Black Lightning, has died at the age of 32. Dean had a breakout role opposite Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness, which won the top prize, the Palme d’Or, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. In Black Lightning, based on DC Comics characters, she appeared as Syonide. Dean’s representatives said her death in hospital from a sudden unexpected illness was “devastating”. In writer and director Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, Dean played Yaya, one half of a model couple who were invited on a cruise that goes horribly wrong. Ostlund paid tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of the actress on set, and describing her death as “a shock and a tragedy”. “It is an honour to have gotten to know and work with her,” he wrote. “Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. “The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.” Dean’s friend and fellow actress, The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, shared images of the two of them together. “An angel has gone to heaven far too soon,” she posted. “May heaven be all you ever imagined.” Writing in The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw said: “Charlbi Dean was a true star-in-the-making. Her loss is a huge one.”
Fellow film critic Robert Daniels tweeted that the news was “very tragic”. He wrote: “Charlbi Dean was on the verge of a breakthrough with Triangle of Sadness. I was so looking forward to where her career was going to go next.”
Another critic, Guy Lodge, called it “a massive shock”, adding: “She’s so witty and deadpan and clockwork-precise in Triangle of Sadness, and I was so excited to see a new South African talent on the international scene.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR surpasses tax collection target for August by Rs6 billion

Business

Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY2021-22

Business

Parliamentary body for fixing minimum support price of wheat at Rs3000/40kg

Business

Tea imports increase by 10.20 percent in July

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 155 points

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.37 against dollar

Business

Stocks extend Fed-induced sell-off into third day

Business

Pakistan needs to increase investments in olive oil farming

Business

China’s factory activity contracts for second straight month in August

1 of 3,117

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More