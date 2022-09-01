Chinese firm sponsors free 2-month course on photovoltaic systems

Chinese renewable energy firm, LONGi Solar, has collaborated with the Energy Training and Research Centre (ETRC), Lahore for a two-month-long free training course on photovoltaic systems.

ETRC is a not-for-profit organization, an official told Gwadar Pro. “However, we charge fees for our training courses to pay for our expenses,” she said.

But the LONGi-sponsored course will be offered free of cost as the expenses have been supported by the Chinese company, she said.  The official added that LONGi will also provide jobs to the students after their course.

“As the Chinese firms are penetrating Pakistan’s solar energy market, they need more and more skilled workers,” she said.

The application deadline for the training course on Solar Photovoltaic System for Power Generation for Development of Solar Workforce in Pakistan is September 12 while the training will start on September 20.

LONGi Solar announced recently that it has signed an agreement with Pakistani firm Factor for the provision of PV modules for a 5MWs solar power plant.

In August, LONGi signed MoU with Wateen Telecom to make solar energy accessible to all in Pakistan.   The company has also signed an agreement with K-Solar, a subsidiary of K-Electric, for solar power plants.

K-Electric is responsible for the provision of electricity to Karachi city.

Meanwhile, Chinese inverters manufacturer GoodWe is also supporting ETRC to produce a skilled workforce in renewable energy.

A week ago, GoodWe donated a 10kW SDT G2 inverter to the training center so that young engineers can have hands-on experience in the installation of these inverters.

 

