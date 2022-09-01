News Desk

COAS General Bajwa to visit DI Khan, Rojhan today

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas in DI Khan and Rojhan today (Thursday).

As per Pakistan Army’s public relations wing, the COAS will be briefed on the rescue and relief activities in the flood-hit areas of Rojhan and DI Khan in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

The ISPR said 1,087 people were airlifted in 157 flights of helicopters in the flood-affected areas across the country. Moreover, the distribution of ration via helicopters is also underway.

The Pakistan Army rescue teams have evacuated more than 50,000 people to safer places from flood-hit areas and over 51,000 patients were treated and given free of cost medicines.

On August 30, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood-hit areas of Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the army’s media wing, the COAS met women, children, elders and other people who were rescued today by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat to Kanju.

COAS spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort to them and their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return, the ISPR said.

