COAS to visit flood affected areas of DI Khan, KP and Rojhan, Punjab

COAS will visit flood affected areas of DI Khan, KP and Rojhan, Punjab today.

Army Flood Control help line 1125 for KP and 1135 for rest of Pakistan is functioning. People can reach out on these emergency numbers for assistance / Help.

157 Army helicopters sorties flown to evacuate stranded people and transport rations.1087 x stranded individuals evacuated & delivered 72 tons of relief items through army aviation .

More than 50,000 x individuals have been shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas.

Over 51,000 patients treated and provided 3-5 days’ free medicine to patents in various medical camps.

221 Relief Items Collection Points established across the country. 1231 Tons relief items along with other sustenance including medicines items collected and being dispatched to flood victims; 25,000 x Meal Ready to eat ( MRE) , have been made avail by Army to provide immediate assistances to flood affectees.

Province wise collection points is as under:

 PB : 85

 KP : 15

 Sindh : 43

 Bln : 41

 AJ&K : 30

 GB : 3

Timely restoration of Communication Infrastructure by Frontier Works Organization including KKH & Jaglot Skardu Road in sync with National Highway Authorities have been ensured.

Additions Engineer & Medical troops / resources moved to Karachi to augment rescue/relief operation in Sindh.