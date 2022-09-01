Staff Reporter

Court awards death sentence to murderer

SARGODHA – Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ), Shahpur, Chaudhry Naveed Akhtar, on Wednesday, awarded death sentence to a man involved in murder case. According to prosecution here, accused Masood had killed Umer Farooq over domestic issues in 2020.The concerned police registered case and presented challans in the court. After completing the arguments, the learned judge awarded death to Masood, while acquitted his brother Shahid over benefit of doubt.

 

