Our Staff Reporter

CPO suspends SHO Sadiqabad and 3 constables for torturing snooker club owner

Rawalpindi – City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has suspended a station house officer along with three constables on charges of placing owner and other customers in a snooker club in Sadiqabad, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the suspended police officer Sub Inspector (SI) Tahir Rehan, who was posted as SHO PS Sadiqabad, and three constables namely Rohail, Navid and Rashid who were assisting him in torturing and terrorising the snooker club owner and others present in the club to play snooker, he said. According to him, a citizen Adnan Baig lodged a complaint with CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari in an open court stating SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Tahir Rehan along with three constables raided his snooker club and asked him to close the business. He alleged the policemen tortured him and other customers present in the club besides damaging CCTV cameras and other stuff.

He appealed CPO to take action against the cops.

The CPO ordered inquiry into allegations against the police team during which cops were found guilty, the spokesman said. The city police chief placed the SHO and three constables under suspension, he said.

Meanwhile, police held three suspects involved in murder cases, he said. According to him, Wah Cantt police solved mystery of a blind murder case of taxi driver Mumraiz by arresting two suspects namely Taj Muhammad and Qalandar.

Police also obtained physical remand of accused from a court of law for further investigation, he said.

 

 

