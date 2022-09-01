Cycling, football events held in SOP-organized National Games

LAHORE – The National Games 2022 under the shadow of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) ended after three days of cycling and football competitions.

The players from Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the Games. After three days of continuous competitions, the closing ceremony was held here at DHA Lahore Sports Complex, where the special guest of the ceremony was renowned singer Abrar-ul-Haq, who especially encouraged the children and assured them of his all-out support.

Along with this, Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Raunaq Lakhani and Vice Chairman Anees-ur-Rehman also graced the concluding ceremony as guests of honour. Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair congratulated Vice Chairman of SOP Anees-ur-Rehman on holding the National Games successfully and also distributed medals and shields among the winning athletes. Speaking on the occasion, Moazzam Khan said: “Our federation and our services will be present all the time for Special Olympics Pakistan and in the coming days, these children will be provided the facilities in all types of cycling, if needed. The Special Olympics Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Raunaq Lakhani, has been doing great work and hopefully, these special children will excel at international level and win global glories for Pakistan.”