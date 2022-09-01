News Desk

Death toll from catastrophic flood rises to 1,186: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said that 19 more people were killed in the last 24 hours due to the flash floods across the country as the death toll soared to 1,186.

According to NDMA, there were 12 deaths in Sindh, 4 in KP and 3 in Balochistan while a total of 256 people were injured in flood-related incidents across the country, adding that 256 deaths occurred in Balochistan and 268 in KP. 188 killed in Punjab, 22 in GB while 41 lost their lives in AJK.

Moreover, a total of 244 women and 416 children were killed while the number of injured reached 4896 as a result of catastrophic flood.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Those who ‘minus’ Imran are now rejected: CM Elahi

National

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure conduct of LG polls

National

PM waives off FPA for people consuming up to 300 units

National

‘Four people conspired in closed room to disqualify me,’ claims Imran Khan

National

Flood survivor gives birth to newborn, names ‘Sailab Khan’

National

Food fortification key to resolve Balochistan’s malnutrition issue: Experts

National

Syed Ali Gilani to remain an icon of Kashmiri struggle: President

National

Pakistan’s Envoy appreciates White House National Security Council for additional aid of $30m

National

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

National

Villagers brave snakes and hunger to protect land in flooded Pakistan

1 of 8,951

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More