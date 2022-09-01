News Desk

Death toll from catastrophic flooding reaches 1191

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across much of Pakistan as 27 more died, taking the death toll from calamity to 1191.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report, one person died in Punjab, 4 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 15 in Sindh during the last twenty-four hours.

Sindh has recorded the highest number of 422 deaths so far, while the death toll in Balochistan has reached 253, adding that 522 men, 246 women and 399 children were among those who died in accidents due to flood and rains.

The report added that, 87 people were injured during the last 24 hours and the total number of injured people because of the catastrophic flooding across the country has been recorded as 3641.

Furthermore, the number of injured people in Sindh has reached 1101, Balochistan 164, KP 327, Azad Kashmir 21 and the most injured 2023 were reported in Punjab.

