ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure conduct of LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Punjab government to ensure the holding of local body elections immediately.

A meeting of the ECP was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, during which the Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials participated. In the meeting, it was discussed that by not conducting local body elections on time, the constitution and orders of the Supreme Court are being violated.

Sources privy to the matter said that the ECP has asked the Punjab government for the rules and maps of the local bodies’ law. The CEC said that the provincial government is bound to conduct local body elections under the constitution and orders of the Supreme Court.