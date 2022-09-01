EU sends 166 Pakistani students to Europe on Erasmus Mundus scholarships programme

ISLAMABAD – The European Union Delegation to Pakistan has hosted a pre-departure event for the 166 recipients of the EU’s flagship Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships in 2022.

This year, the highest number of 166 Pakistani students, 86 men and 80 women, have received scholarships to study in universities in the European Union, said the EU’s Mission spokesperson in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad, celebrated the success of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarship holders and provided an opportunity for networking amongst peers and Erasmus+ Alumni.

In his welcome remarks, EU Chargé d’Affaires ai, Thomas Seiler said, “Today we congratulate the young men and women who will embark on an educational and cultural journey through Erasmus+. They will return after some months with strong knowledge and rich experience. This will greatly benefit them in their future professional lives.”

The EU Chargé d’Affaires ai further added, “The results of the scholarship’s selection demonstrate that Pakistani students are well prepared and that the Pakistani universities provide them with the necessary skills to compete at the global level.”

He added that he is particularly pleased to see more students from Pakistan have accessed the Erasmus+ programme.

This year 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships. Pakistan was 1st in the world of scholarships awarded and remained the top country in terms of scholarship applications. This shows the big interest of young Pakistanis in the EU, which we feel we are obliged to honour.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, representatives from the EU Member States, and the Erasmus+ Alumni Association members also attended the event.