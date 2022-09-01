Experts warns spread of  ‘water-borne disease’ as floods recede

ISLAMABAD –Experts have said that the record flood water contaminated with sewage, dead animals, and human waste were causing waterborne, skin, eye, and stomach infections among people living in affected areas.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood appealed to the public to send medical equipment and medicines to flood-stricken areas “immediately,” adding that the diseases may kill more people than done by rains and floods.

Dr Faisal said that with the flood waters receding, there was a possibility of an epidemic.

Government and NGOs must ensure the availability of clean drinking water and vaccination facilities in affected areas, he stressed.

He explained that an over 4 percent increase was reported in malaria, dengue, and diarrhoea cases in flood-affected areas.

Replying to a query, he stressed ‘telehealth’ support services for rural communities impacted by floods, adding that it will provide virtual care to people wherever they were using Information and communication technology.