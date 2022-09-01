Fight for ‘true freedom’ to continue, says Imran

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the solution to the problems of the country lied in the “Haqeeqi Azadi” and he would continue his fight for “real freedom” along with relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-ravaged areas.

Speaking at the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) Convention here on Wednesday, he said that providing relief to flood victims was his responsibility too and he would help and work for them more than anyone else.

He underlined that his struggle for “true freedom” would also continue because the “cabal of crooks enslaved the country to the US.”

Khan said that the coming month was very important for the youth of the ISF, adding that in September, they had to go to colleges and universities to convey his message.

He said that preaching the message of “true freedom” in universities and colleges was also a worship to rid the country of these thieves.

“I was told not to do politics because of floods but I want to tell the critics that I will work hard for the flood victims, and will fight for their rehabilitation along with my fight for the real freedom of my country,” he added.

The PTI chairman asked the youth that they all had to help him in his fight, as “slave minded people can’t do anything and only free people always lead a better life.”

Former prime minister Khan stated that he wanted the decisions of Pakistan to be made in the country, as no one should sit outside and take the decisions of their country.

“We will control the back-breaking inflation to ease the burden onto the people, and we will make Pakistan a country where we take our decisions independently and can refuse our country’s airspace for drone attacks,” he added.

The PTI chairman went on to say that they were with the world in peace and not in war; however, such things would happen only when they achieved real independence.

Lashing out at the current rulers, Khan said that these are allegedly the slaves of the US, hence “they would have to get rid of these thieves, as they first looted national wealth and then blackmail” for an underhand deal lime NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

He alleged that the present rulers gave themselves amnesty in Rs1100 billion corruption cases through the parliament, adding that their war was against such a system.

“We want to see equal law for the strong and the weak in this country,” he added.

He said that the membership campaign of ISF would start on September 5, and the youth must take active part in the campaign so as Pakistan should be truly liberated.

Khan said that in the Sargodha rally, he would tell how to get real freedom, adding that ISF women should also take full part in the real freedom movement.