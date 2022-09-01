Forex reserves fall $113mn, stands at $7.7bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 13.40305 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP s weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Aug. 26, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank $ 7,697.1 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $ 5,706.4 million.

During the week ending on August 26, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 113 million to $ 7,697.1 million.

SBP received proceeds of $ 1.16 billion (equivalent of SDR 894 million) from IMF under Extended Fund Facility on Aug. 31, which will be included in SBP’s forex reserve position for the week ending on Sept. O2, 2022.