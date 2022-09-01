‘Four people conspired in closed room to disqualify me,’ claims Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that four people conspired in a closed room and then planned to disqualify him.

While reacting to his recent telethon, PTI’s Imran Khan said at a public rally in Sargodha that overseas Pakistanis generously donated to the telethon, adding that many people could not be contacted because all of the telethon’s lines were busy. As more money is collected, a control room will be built to help the flood victims, where the victims will send aid to where they need help.

“Chief Election Commissioner, you have understood for the first time what foreign funding is. We have been sent a lot of money by overseas Pakistanis,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that to the slavery of the IMF Pakistanis have to spread their hands before IMF, adding that by mobilizing overseas Pakistanis country can be saved from further debts.

“I have recorded a tape in which I have revealed the names of four people who conspired against me and planned to disqualify my government. If something happens to me, that tape will be exposed to the public, and then the public will not spare those four people. “The Election Commissioner was asked to disqualify me in the funding case,” Imran Khan claimed.

The former PM challenged and said that the Tosha Khana case should be heard openly, adding that the cases of Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani should also be heard. Things would become crystal clear.