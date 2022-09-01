Fawad Yousafzai

Fuel prices raised upto Rs10.92 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced up to Rs 10.92 per litre increase in the prices of various petroleum products for the first fortnightly of September.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 2.07 per liter, high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.99 per liter, kerosene oil(SKO) by Rs 10.92 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 9.79 per liter, said a statement issued by issued by the Finance Division here at yesterday night.

Following the upward revision of Rs 2.07 per litre, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs 233.91 to Rs 235.98 per liter.

With the increase of Rs 2.99 per litre the price of high speed diesel increased to Rs 347.43 per liter from the existing price of Rs 244.44 per liter.

After the hike of Rs 10.92 per litre, the price of Kerosene oil increased to Rs 210.32 per liter from the existing Rs 199.40 per litre.

After raise of Rs 9.79 per liter the price of light diesel oil (LDO) had gone up to Rs 201.54 per liter from the existing Rs 191.75 per liter.

The new prices will be effective from September 1, till September 15.

