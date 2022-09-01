Gang of 4 robbers burgle house in capital

ISLAMABAD – A gang of four armed robbers burgled a house in a private housing society in broad daylight in limits of Police Station (PS) Lohibher, informed sources on Wednesday.

Occurrence of the day-light robbery exposed the poor security set up by the management of private housing society as police have decided to grill the security guards and supervisor of the society to trace out the fleeing robbers, they added.

According to sources, Shehzad Farooq Qureshi, a resident of House No 119, Street 7, Phase 2 of Bahria Town, lodged complaint with PS Lohibher stating four armen robbers stormed into his house at 1:45pm and made the family members, a servant and two carpenters hostage on gunpoint. He added the robbers later broke the cupboards of two rooms and collected gold made jewellery, cash Rs 1 million, passports and registration books of vehicles and run away. Before leaving the house, robbers placed two carpenters under torture and threw mobile phones of all the family members in a water tub. Police accepted application for legal action.

Earlier, SHO PS Lohibher SI Syed Akhter along with cops inspected crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and victim family members. The investigators also took CCTV footages to trace out fleeing robbers. SHO stated robbery occurred due to negligence of security staff of the private housing society and police would grill the security supervisor and other guards in the case.

Meanwhile, Noon police station official held a man namely Maliq on charges of beating his 17-year-old daughter Nazia black and blue.

A case was registered against the accused on complaint of Sabeel, according to a police spokesman.