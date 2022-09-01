Girls outshine boys in SSC examination 2022

Rawalpindi-Girls outshined boys by clinching all three top positions in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2022, according to results announced by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) here on Wednesday.

The results were announced during a ceremony held at Conference Room of BISER.

Secretary BISER Dr Samina Saleem, Audit Officer Raja Tariq Mehmood, System Analyst Afzal Bhatt, all the branch officers and officials attended the ceremony.

According to Controller Prof Nasir Mehmood Awan, the overall passing percentage remained 71.73 percent. Total 116,824 candidates appeared in the examination including 60,321 boys and 56,503 girls. Regular school candidates were 99,875. As many as 83,786 candidates remained successful in examinations while 32,871 declared fail by the board authorities. Girls passing percentage was better than the boys as 80.46 percent girls passed the examination while 63.55 percent boys passed. A total of 1,111 candidates were absent from the examination.

Mostly toppers belonged to Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Jhelum districts.

The private schools students performed better in the annual examination as compared to government schools.