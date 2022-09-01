APP

Gold price declines by Rs1500 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1500 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.139,000 against its sale at Rs.140,500 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs.1286 and was sold at Rs119,170 against Rs.120,456  whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs.109,239 against Rs.110,418, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs.1303.15 respectively.

 

The price of gold in international market went up by $18 and was sold at $1715 against its sale at $1733, the association reported.

 

