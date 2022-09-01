Govt to support media industry, its people: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday expressed resolve of the government to support the media industry and its associated organisations and people.

A delegation of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation (APAFF) held a meeting with federal minister at Finance Division. The delegation was headed by its central secretary general Tikka Khan. Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the minister about their issues, especially related to decision to curtail the supply of newspapers in government departments. Miftah Ismail expressed resolve of the government to support the media industry and its associated organisations and people. He said that the government believes in the social uplift of the masses and aims at resolving their issues at all levels to support them. The Finance Minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of APAFF.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has also held a meeting with a delegation of Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan led by its General Manager Ahmet Kursad Ertin at the Finance Division on Wednesday. Other senior officers of the Finance Division also participated in the meeting.

The delegation extended warm sentiments to the Finance Minister on successfully securing the IMF deal and appreciated business-friendly policies of the government. They briefed him about the operational nature of the Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan and shared about their significant contribution in the overall GDP of the country. It was also shared that Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan is planning to undertake new investment expansion plans due to greater potential offered by the Pakistani market. They also shared with the Finance Minister about the issues being faced by them regard imports of certain items.

Miftah Ismail appreciated the growth and tax revenue generation of the company for the economy of Pakistan. The Finance Minister said that due to flood crisis, Pakistan is currently trying to maintain an optimum level of foreign exchange reserves for ensuring the exchange rate stability and for controlling inflation. In this regard, unnecessary imports are being curtailed. However, their outstanding issues will be resolved at earliest keeping in view the permitted financial limit for imports.