Govt urged to increase spending on rehabilitation of flood victims

KARACHI – Civil society and human rights organisations have demanded that the government should cut its non-development budget by 50 percent and spend it on the welfare and rehabilitation of the people displaced by the floods across Pakistan.

The demand was made at a meeting of the Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of different human rights and civil society organisations. Chaired by Karamat Ali, the meeting analysed the flood situation and its repercussions. Representatives of the organisations updated about their official responses and presented their suggestions and opinions.

“The government itself should utilise its resources, especially the overall non-development budget should be cut by 50pc, such that the extra benefits should be abolished and this money should be spent on the welfare of the affected people,” said a statement issued after the meeting. The meeting also called for removal of all restrictions imposed on international and domestic organisations to facilitate relief work.