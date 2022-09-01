Our Staff Reporter

Govt urged to increase spending on rehabilitation of flood victims

KARACHI – Civil society and human rights organisations have demanded that the government should cut its non-development budget by 50 percent and spend it on the welfare and rehabilitation of the people displaced by the floods across Pakistan.
The demand was made at a meeting of the Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of different human rights and civil society organisations. Chaired by Karamat Ali, the meeting analysed the flood situation and its repercussions. Representatives of the organisations updated about their official responses and presented their suggestions and opinions.
“The government itself should utilise its resources, especially the overall non-development budget should be cut by 50pc, such that the extra benefits should be abolished and this money should be spent on the welfare of the affected people,” said a statement issued after the meeting. The meeting also called for removal of all restrictions imposed on international and domestic organisations to facilitate relief work.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR surpasses tax collection target for August by Rs6 billion

Business

Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY2021-22

Business

Parliamentary body for fixing minimum support price of wheat at Rs3000/40kg

Business

Tea imports increase by 10.20 percent in July

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 155 points

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.37 against dollar

Business

Stocks extend Fed-induced sell-off into third day

Business

Pakistan needs to increase investments in olive oil farming

Business

China’s factory activity contracts for second straight month in August

1 of 2,008

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More