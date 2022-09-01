Heritage Conservation

Torrential rains have drowned the entire country, causing extreme devastation in Sindh and Balochistan in particular. Millions have been displaced and more than a thousand killed; vital infrastructure has been destroyed, and countless homes swept away; productive land has been rendered useless for the foreseeable future. In the face of this calamity, the government’s priority is to bring those stranded to safety and provide for them. At the same time however, Pakistan is home to valuable heritage sites that map the evolution of mankind, all of which are at the risk of complete collapse due to the floods. While we cater to the people, the authorities must also keep an eye on the situation and draft a comprehensive disaster management plan that looks at preserving historical locations.

According to recent reports, the flood water has made its way to heritage sites like Mohenjo-Daro, Kot Diji and Ranikot. All of these sites were already receiving damaging levels of rain but with water levels rising in surrounding areas, water has started to seep into the ancient structures. The flood water has not only marked the land with furrows but has loosened the soil to such a degree that walls of the infrastructure remaining have been tilted. Damage has also been caused to a Buddhist stupa in Thul Mir Rukan as well as the Makli monuments in Thatta and Banbhore. All of these sites are those that link us with our past, dating back to at least 2500 BC. It would be a shame if they were lost to the floods entirely.

It is vital for Pakistan to maintain its connection with its prehistory and one way to do this is through preserving heritage sites. We have always been a country that is rich in history and culture so preservation is key to securing a piece of our identity. Furthermore, these sites also bring thousands of tourists from across the globe so the government should have an additional incentive to protect them from harm. Yes, our national disaster plans should focus on rehabilitating people but there should also be provisions made to protect, restore and repair ancient sites. Various archaeological departments, research groups, focused organisations and government heritage protection teams must collaborate and devise a tailored plan of action to mitigate the damage done.