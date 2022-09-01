News Desk

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Rain thundershower may occur at isolated places of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, north-eastern Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore twenty-four degree centigrade, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit and Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh and Pulwama.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-nine, Leh fourteen, Pulwama and Baramulla sixteen and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.

