IHC dismayed over Imran reply in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday expressed its disappointment over the written reply submitted by Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in response to a show-cause notice issued to him for threatening an additional sessions judge of Islamabad.

A five-member larger bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri conducted hearing of the contempt case against Imran and gave him another chance to submit his reply within one week.

In response to a show-cause notice dated 25.08.2022, Imran Khan yesterday appeared before the court along with his counsel and the attention of the court was drawn to the provisional reply to the said notice.

In the reply, Khan prayed to the court that the said notice be discharged and it was also pleaded that a supplementary reply would be filed.

However, the IHC bench noted in its written order, “We are not inclined to discharge the said notice having found the reply to be unsatisfactory bearing in mind, inter-alia, the law laid in the cases reported as “Suo Motu Contempt Proceedings” [PLD 2018 SC 773], “Suo Motu Contempt Proceedings” [PLD 2018 SC 738] and “The State v. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan [2020 PLD 109 Islamabad].”

At this, the counsel for the PTI Chairman sought further time to file a supplementary reply to the show cause notice as pleaded in the provisional reply. For this purpose, he has sought a period of one week.

With the consent of the parties, the court also appointed Pakistan Bar Council, Munir A Malik senior ASC and Makhdoom Ali Khan senior ASC as amici curiae in the case to assist the bench. Later, the bench deferred the hearing till September 8 for further proceedings in this matter.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice said that they have read the written response and added that they did not expect what was stated about the lower court judges. Expressing his dismay over the reply, he said that he was expecting that the mistake made would have been admitted.

Addressing Imran’s lawyer, he said that you are not just Imran Khan’s counsel but also an aide to the court. He added that it was expected that you would have visited a subordinate court before coming here.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that he was saddened by Imran’s reply and the subordinate court referred to therein was the court of the common man. He further said that time that has passed and words that have been said cannot be taken back.

n Gives PTI chief 7 days to file reply after review n Serves notice on Imran petition seeking quashing of FIR

Justice Athar said that he was expecting that Imran would admit of making a mistake in his reply. The judge said that he was expecting that you would go to the courts and say that you trust them (the courts).

The IHC judge further said that the courts have taken up sensitive matters including torture and enforced disappearances. He remarked that torture cannot be allowed at any level. He asked that is there a greater [form of] torture than making a person disappear?

He also mentioned that Imran questioned why the court was opened at midnight referring to the opening of IHC at midnight of April 9 the day Imran lost the no-confidence vote and said that it was a “clear message” that the events of October 12, 1999 the day former president General Pervez Musharraf imposed martial law, would not be repeated.

The judge further said that Imran Khan asked why the court opened at midnight. He said this court is open round the clock for any weak [person] or a constitutional matter.

He said that a political leader had a high stature and every moment was important for them.

Justice Athar asserted that no one could influence a judge. He admitted that their institution has committed several mistakes and welcomed criticism over it. He further said that but when photos of judges are posted on social media and accusations are levelled against them, none of the political parties stops its supporters from doing so.

He continued that this court has to uphold civilian supremacy. These [lower court] judges are more important than the Supreme Court and high courts.

He also remarked that change will come when the constitution will be supreme and civilian supremacy will be upheld. Advocate General Islamabad (AGI) Jahangir Jadoon began to argue that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had also given statements against the court. However, Imran’s lawyer, distanced himself from Fawad’s comments.

But the court restrained the AG Islamabad from speaking and maintained that the matter is between the court and the one against who is the alleged contemnor. The judge said that you are registering sedition and terrorism cases and suggested that the approach should be reviewed.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in Imran Khan’s petition praying the court to quash the FIR registered against him on terrorism charges.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by the former prime minister and issued notices to the respondents including IG Islamabad police and others.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the IHC bench directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter and adjourned the hearing till September 8.

The former prime minister had moved the court through his counsels Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and Salman Safdar Advocate.