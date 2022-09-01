Imran arrives at anti-terror court for bail plea hearing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan has reached the Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday, after being ordered by the court to appear in person for his bail plea in the terrorism case against him.

Earlier, an ATC ordered Imran to appear before the court at noon for the hearing of his bail plea.

Last month, the ATC in Islamabad had accepted the deposed premier’s pre-arrest bail plea in the case and had ordered him to appear before the court on September 1 (today).

During the hearing earlier today, the former premier’s counsel Babar Awan appeared before the court, while journalists and other lawyers were banned from entering the judicial complex.

The court remarked that Imran Khan would have to appear before the court in person, to which Awan argued that the Islamabad Police had informed the PTI leader that his life was in danger.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas said that the arguments for the bail application would be heard today, while the prosecutor asked the court to present the accused after which the court would proceed.

The court ordered a reading of the threatened individual’s statement for the record of the case.

The judge asked the prosecutor whether terrorism charges were ever registered without a crime, maintaining that the court was typically informed of the weapons involved.

Imran’s lawyer requested the court to give them time till 12 pm to produce the PTI chief before the court. He, however, warned that if anything happened to his client the inspector general and director inspector general of operations would be held “responsible”.

The court questioned what danger Imran faced, adding that it had granted him bail earlier.

“If the court has granted him bail, it is his duty to appear before the court,” the judge remarked, to which Awan reiterated that Imran wanted to come but police personnel said his life was in danger.

The lawyer further stated that four additional sections – Section 504, 506, 186 and 188 – had been added in the terror case against Imran and pleaded that the court grants him bail for these provisions as well.

Judge Abbas stated that the court would issue notices in this regard.

Subsequently, the anti-terrorism court adjourned the hearing till noon and summoned Imran Khan.

It is noteworthy that the former prime minister was absent from the court during the interim bail hearing held on August 22. However, the decision to confirm or reject Imran Khan’s bail will be made after the court hears all arguments today.

Ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in the ATC, tight security arrangements were made with 527 police personnel deployed. The police blocked the way to the court by installing barbed wire and banned the entry of irrelevant people.

PTI chief Imran Khan left his residence in Bani Gala and headed to the ATC for the hearing regarding his bail plea. A video on the PTI’s official Twitter handle shows a fleet of cars and police personnel accompanying Imran to the court.

PTI leaders Senator Faisal Javed, Kanwal Shauzab, and Ali Nawaz Awan arrived at the court prior to the hearing where Imran is set to appear at noon.

Talking to media personnel, Faisal Javed said that Imran Khan’s life was in danger and that this treatment towards someone who had government in several provinces was “sad”.

He maintained that the PTI members and leader were “law-abiding people” and Imran was being charged with terrorism for “raising his voice against torture”.

Ali Awan told people to observe what would happen if Imran was arrested, questioning what Pakistan’s image would be before the world.

He maintained that “a terrorism case was registered against the man who raised his voice for peace, who raised his voice against Islamophobia” and furthered that his party had not made a political case against anyone.

“If Pakistan has a real leader after Quaid-e-Azam, it is Imran Khan”, Ali Awan said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar arrived at the location and announced that Imran Khan would soon reach the court.