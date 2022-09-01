News Desk

Imran is ‘apple of the eye’ in some circles: Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday said there is an impression that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan is ‘apple of the eye’ in some circles.

Talking to media, Nazir Tarar has expressed hope to uphold the principle of consistency and parity while deciding the contempt case against former prime minister Imran Khan. Saying that PML-N leaders Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz, and Nehal Hashmi, had been disqualified in contempt cases in the past in spite of tendering an apology.

Tarar also said that a painful thing came to the government’s attention, that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had a conversation with Punjab Minister Mohsin Leghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Ministers Taimur Jhagra. Taking a swipe at former finance minister Tarin, the federal law minister said that he [Shaukat Tarin] has crossed all limits by giving priority to politics and trying to push back the state. Not only is this against the national interest, but it also comes under the category of hypocrisy and will hurt the hearts of all the people living in Pakistan, added Nazir Tarar.

The federal law minister said that the government is also consulting the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior regarding this matter. “We have decided to conduct a forensic audit of the audio conversation”, said Azam Nazir Tarar. He warned that legal action will be taken against those who speak against the national interests and will be dealt with iron hands.

Azam Nazir Tarar said the survival of the state lies in the implementation of law in letter and spirit, adding that Imran Khan’s remarks about a female judge cannot be ignored.

