Imran Khan to address public gathering in Sargodha

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Sargodha, Punjab, today (Wednesday).

According to details, the former premier will address a public gathering in the Sports Stadium in Sargodha. Preparations for the public meeting have been finalised and a large stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leaders.

Boards and banners have been installed in Sargodha to welcome Imran Khan upon his arrival in Sargodha. Later in the day, the former premier will also address the lawyers of the District Bar at the Circuit House.

The police and the district administration has been put on high alert, while a traffic plan has been issued to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

Moreover, Imran Khan will visit Sindh province on September 05 as the province remains most affected by the recent floods that devastated the entire country.

Head of PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi, announcing the visit, said that Khan would arrive in Sukkur on September 05.