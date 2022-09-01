Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in terrorism case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till September 12 in a terrorism case registered against him.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the former premier’s interim bail petition in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge in a PTI rally held on August 20.

PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court to attend the hearing in person this noon, in response to summons issued by the court.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the former prime minister to submit Rs100,000 as surety.

During the hearing, the court was told that four new sections – 186, 504, 506, and 188 – had been added to the First Information Report (FIR) against Imran Khan.

Imran’s lawyer, Babar Awan, that the former premier should be granted bail for these charges, to which the judge replied that notices would be issued instead.

Meanwhile, the judge remarked that Imran would have to appear before the court. “We will hear arguments on the bail plea today,” he said, to which the prosecutor called for ensuring Imran’s presence.

Babar Awan contended that his client could not come to court due to security concerns. While asking about the security concerns, the judge remarked that it was imperative that Imran appear before the court to secure bail.

The PTI’s chief counsel added that the Islamabad Police had written to Imran stating that there was a threat to his life. The hearing was then adjourned till 12pm as the PTI chief was summoned.

