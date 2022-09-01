Our Staff Reporter

Imran’s remarks about a female judge cannot be ignored: Nazeer

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday expressed hope to uphold the principle of consistency and parity while deciding the contempt case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Islamabad this evening, he said PML-N leaders Talal Chaudhry, Danial Aziz, and Nihal Hashmi, had been disqualified in contempt cases in past in spite of tendering apology. Law Minister said survival of state lies in implementation of law in letter and spirit. He said Imran Khan’s remarks about a female judge cannot be ignored.

 

