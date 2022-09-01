Iraqi group calls for transitional period to early elections

A Shia political group on Wednesday called for a transitional period to early parliamentary elections as part of efforts to resolve Iraq’s months-long political crisis.

In a statement, the Victory Alliance, headed by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, called on the country’s political groups to agree on a transitional period “that ends with holding early elections.”

“We see a need to agree on a roadmap to solve the current crisis and agree on the broad lines for reforming the political system,” it said, calling for the formation of a new government “to run the affairs of the state and prepare for fair elections.”

The Victory Alliance is a member of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of groups close to Iran.

Disputes between the coalition and Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have prevented the formation of a new government in Iraq since the last elections on Oct. 10, 2021.

More than 30 protesters were killed on Monday when supporters of al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace, where the government is seated in Baghdad after the firebrand leader said he was stepping down from politics.