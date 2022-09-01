IUB sends relief material to flood-hit areas

BAHAWALPUR – The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that teachers and students of the university are working round the clock to provide relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference on the ongoing flood relief campaign of the university at the Abbasia campus on Wednesday.

He said that the flood relief campaign was started in the IUB on the instructions of Governor Punjab Engr Baligh-ur-Rahman and relief activities have started from Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan campuses.

IUB Senior Tutor Office and Performing Art Society, Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with Lucky Snacks are dispatching relief supplies to the flood-affected areas of Jampur city of the district Rajanpur.

The supplies include ration packs for 500 families, 50 tents, 20 gas stoves, and 1,000 bottles of water. He said that the teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will distribute these relief materials to the affected areas.

A part from this, the focal person of the university’s flood relief campaign, Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha Chairman Department of Social Work has organised flood relief camps on various campuses in which students and female philanthropists have also submitted relief materials and donations.

He said that our faculty member arranged shoes for 400 people in the affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan as their belongings were swept away in the flash floods.

Chairman Department of Plant Pathology Prof Dr Naveed Aslam Mulghani is coordinating relief activities in DGK. The VC said that the University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences will soon provide vaccines and medicines for cattle.

A medical team will also be posted to the flooded areas under the leadership of University Chief Medical Officer Dr Usman Cheema.