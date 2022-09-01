JUI-S to support PTI in by-polls on 9 seats

ISLAMABAD – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P) led by Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani on Wednesday announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming by-polls to be held on 9 seats of National Assembly.

The consensus was evolved in a meeting of the chief of JUI-P Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani wih PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser. The two sides also agreed that both political parties would work together in the future, according to a statement issued by the PTI.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest in detail. Senior PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk along with other leaders of JUI-P were also present on the occasion. Maulana Sherani announced full support for PTI in the by-elections in nine constituencies. He appreciated the relief operations of the PTI-led govts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the flood-affected areas as well as the process of collecting donations for flood victims. Maulana Sherani strongly condemned that sensitive issue of blasphemy was being used as false propaganda for political purposes, the statement said. He also lashed out at the coalition government for creating “political dictatorship in the country.”

He said that the alleged crackdown against political opponents, journalists and social media activists was tantamount to attack the democracy and Constitution. Both Maulana Sherani and Chairman PTI Imran Khan would meet soon, the PTI statement said.