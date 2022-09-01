KP CM directs to ensure aerial evacuation of flood victims

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grave concern over the indifference of the Federal Government towards the flood affectees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stating that the rehabilitation of roads and restoration of power supply lines is the domain of the Federal Government but no efforts have been witnessed in this regard so far.

He added that the provincial government is capable enough to look after its people but the insolent attitude of the Federal Government will not go unchecked. During his visit to District Kohistan and Shangla, the Chief Minister distributed cash cheques among the injured and families of people who lost their lives in the recent floods.

In response to public grievances in District Kohistan, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure aerial evacuation of people who have been stuck in inaccessible locations adding that no stone will be left unturned by the provincial government to rescue and rehabilitate its citizens. The Chief Minister clarified that the current provincial government is representative of its people and repatriation of people to their homes is the top priority.

The Chief Minister was informed that a total of 18 lives were lost in District Lower Kohistan whereas five persons sustained injuries. Similarly, five lives were lost in District Upper Kohistan and five sustained injuries. Besides one mosque, one madrassa, one DHQ and a hotel have been fully damaged in Upper Kohistan.

Assessment of damages to other infrastructure would be completed very soon. The Chief Minister was informed that all medical facilities have been made available in the relief camps to look after the medical requirements of the flood affectees. The assessment of damages to crops, homes and infrastructure is underway by the district administration whereas heavy machinery has been mobilized to restore road access to affected villages.

Talking to media persons in District Shangla, the Chief Minister stated that he is personally overlooking the relief activities throughout the province. He maintained that the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are far better than in other provinces adding that the proactive measures, good governance, construction of flood protection walls and anti-encroachment drives of the PTI-led provincial government have reduced the destruction that could have been caused in wake of recent floods.

He clarified that the recent floods were far more severe than the 2010 floods. However, losses to lives and infrastructure have been considerably less due to the proactive efforts of the provincial government.

The Chief Minister visited the Karora and Serai areas where he inspected the damages caused to the Rural Health Center and also inspected the rehabilitation of damaged roads.

The Chief Minister was informed that a total of four lives were lost in District Shangla whereas eight sustained injuries. One NHA road at two different spots, nine main roads and 242 link roads have been damaged at various spots. 77 schools sustained damage, 34 homes were destroyed completely, 78 homes were partially damaged, and seven trout fish farms and seven irrigation channels have also been damaged.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and officials of the District Administration were also present on the occasion.