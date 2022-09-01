Lufthansa pilots to strike on Friday

German air carrier Lufthansa’s pilots will go on a 24-hour strike on Friday over an ongoing pay dispute with the company

The pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said Thursday that the latest talks with the management have failed to make any headway.

“Lufthansa must present a significantly improved offer,” negotiator Marcel Groels said in a statement, adding that the positions of the management and the union were “too far apart” at the moment.

He said the collective bargaining commission is demanding compensation for the loss of real wages and internationally competitive remuneration structure in all occupational groups.

Friday’s strike will begin at 00:01 a.m. local time and end at 23:59 p.m. according to the union, and will affect both passenger and cargo flights.