Malaysia reports 2,144 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR-Malaysia reported 2,144 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,780,284, according to the country’s health ministry. There are three new imported cases, with 2,141 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed. Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,210. The ministry reported 2,549 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,712,915.