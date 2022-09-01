Our Staff Reporter

Minister fears food crises after massive floods damage crops in Sindh

KARACHI – Sindh Minister of Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday expressed fear of food crises as massive destruction of 80 percent crops had damaged due to recent torrential rains and floods in whole province.
In an interview with a private news channel, minister said that the country may face food crisis as the majority of crops including cotton, dates and rice have been completely destroyed due to continuous rains and flood situation. He said that such rains and floods had never occurred in Sindh, adding, Pakistan’s economic recovery was facing new risks after the highest rainfall this year.
Rainfall so far this year is running at more than 780pc above average levels, he mentioned. Replying a query, he said that the overall infrastructure and road network had been severely damaged due to the monsoon rains, adding, an inquiry committee had been formed to assess the damages caused by the floods. He also assured that local government would actively carry out relief work in the flood-affected areas till the rehabilitation of all victims.

More Stories
Lahore

CCPO calls for intensifying action against criminals

Lahore

Zulfi lauds Punjab govt steps for flood affectees

Business

FBR surpasses tax collection target for August by Rs6 billion

Business

Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY2021-22

Business

Parliamentary body for fixing minimum support price of wheat at Rs3000/40kg

Business

Tea imports increase by 10.20 percent in July

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 155 points

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.37 against dollar

Business

Stocks extend Fed-induced sell-off into third day

1 of 2,009

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More