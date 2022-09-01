Minister visits flood-hit areas of Mansehra

PESHAWAR -On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub along with Special Assistant to CM for Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah visited the flood-affected areas of Mansehra including Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley, Mandri, Garhi Habib Ullah, Balakot and Bela and examined the damage caused by the flood.

Arshad Ayub said that under the leadership of KP CM, the phase of restoration and reconstruction started in the province.

after the relief operation, thus the losses are being estimated across the province.

And plans are being made for restoration and reconstruction. He further said that the loss of life due to the flood was reduced by the best strategy.

He further said that the purpose of the visit to Mansehra was to examine the damage caused by the flood. During the visit, DC Mansehra Adnan Khan, AC Balakot Miss Bisharat, Irrigation Department Hazara SE Zubair Khan, XEN Taimur Zahid and engineers, Recuse Department, Public Health and NHA officials were also present.

During the visit, the provincial minister was briefed regarding the damage caused by floods in different areas of Kaghan, Mah Noor Valley, Mandri, Garhi Habibullah, Balakot and Bela of district Manshera. Provincial Minister also met local people.