Our Staff Reporter

Navy extends flood relief activities in different areas

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday that it had further extended its flood relief activities in adjoining areas of Rajanpur in Punjab, DI Khan and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides ongoing operations in rural areas of Sindh.
Pakistan Navy personnel including diving teams rescued stranded families in flooded areas by operating boats in challenging circumstances at night and at long distances, according to PN information today.
Pakistan Navy is also operating helicopters for rapid access to deep areas and immediate reaction to life threatening situations. Thousands of survivors from small villages in Mirpur Khas, Qambar Shahdadkot and Dadu have been evacuated so far by Pakistan Navy. Pakistan Navy Diving Team recovered 4 dead bodies of an unfortunate boat sinking incident near Talti Lake, Sehwan.
Furthermore, Pakistan Navy troops are distributing ration bags, cooked food, fresh drinking water, tents and other necessities to affected populace. Medical Camps by Pakistan Navy are also continually working in different flood affected areas.
Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the people of flood stricken areas.

