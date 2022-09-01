Nepra raises Rs4.34/unit power tariff on account of FAC

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday increased power tariff for the distribution companies (XWDiscos) by 4.34/unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment charges (FAC) of July.

However, for the K-Electric NEPRA has approved a reduction of Rs 3.63/unit in tariff on account of monthly fuel adjustment charges (FAC).

NEPRA has conducted separate public hearings for CPPA-G monthly FAC and KE monthly FAC on account of July FAC. Public hearing was also held on the quarterly adjustments of KE for the 4th quarter of FY 2021-22. The hearing was informed that the matter of suspension of fuel adjustment collection by Lahore High Court was only for one month. The court’s decision is for the monthly adjustment of June, a Nepra official added.

The CPPA-G was of the opinion that if Rs 133 billion, due on account of monthly FAC of June, were not received, it will not be possible to continue the production of electricity.

This is the effect of rising fuel costs globally, the CPPA-G official said. In case of failure in collection of June FAC, the payments to IPPs will be delayed and there will be no money for fuel procurement.

NEPRA conducted public hearing on CPPA-G petition for an increase of power tariff on account of month FAC by Rs 4.6954/uit. NEPRA’s hearing was presided by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi. In its petition, filed on behalf of the ex-WAPDA Discos XWDiscos, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had requested that during July the reference fuel charges of Rs6.2879/unit were charged from the consumers, however, the actual fuel charges were recorded at Rs10.9833/unit. Therefore, the CPPA-G had requested NEPRA for an increase of Rs4.6954/ unit in the power tariff for the month under FAC mechanism.

Ogra slashes LPG price by Rs 6.36/kg

During the hearing, the NEPRA official informed that due to the violation of the merit order an additional burden of Rs 7.42bn was incurred in July. Similarly, the consumers were burdened with Rs 6.93bn due to LNG shortage, the official informed.

In another development, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic consumers by Rs 75.11 per 11.8kg cylinder while for commercial cylinder it has been slashed by Rs 287. According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price LPG has been slashed by Rs 6.36/kilogram for domestic and commercial consumers for September 2022.

Following reduction in the prices, the domestic gas cylinder weighing 11.8 kilograms will reduce to Rs2,496 from Rs 2571.41 in August and the commercial cylinder (45.4kg) would now cost Rs9,604. After the reduction of Rs 6.36/ kg, a kilogram of LPG will be available at Rs211. LPG is being used for cooking purposes in areas where piped natural gas is not available.