NHA reshuffles several officers

ISLAMABAD –

The National Highway Authority reshuffling its officers on Wednesday removed of a junior officer of Grade-18 Taimoor Hassan, who was occupying a Grade-20 post of the General Manager Revenue.

According to the notifications issued, Hassan has been directed to report to the admin pool while another officer of the Grade-19 Riaz Ahemd Khattak is appointed as new General Manager Revenue.

Meanwhile, the road authority has also given dual charge of two important posts of the deputy director to a Grade-18 officer of the Office Management Group Shahrez Abbas, who is brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Aoun Abbas Bapi. It is pertinent to mention here that before change of the government he was serving with former federal minister for communications Murad Saeed as his staff officer.

Another Grade-19 officer Habib-ur-Rehman has been posted as General Manager Maintenance Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other side, a Grade-18 officer Sarmad Saud Aulakh is appointed as Director P&CA, Grade-18 officer Jehanzeb Mumtaz Niazi is appointed as Director Coordination in the office of GM (CPEC), a Grade 18 officer Azam Khan is posted as Project Director of Chitral-Shandur Road and he has also been assigned three other multibillion projects currently under construction in the area.

Furthermore, a Grade-18 officer Zia-ud-Din Barki is posted as Project Director Khuzdar-Khuchlak Dualisation Project on section-I while rest of the sections of the said project have been handed over to another Grade-18 officer Asif Masood Memon. A Grade-18 officer Masood Ahemd is posted as Director Highway Safety, a Grade-18 officer Mazharullah is posted as Director Maintenance on N-135, a Grade-18 officer Zafar Hayat Lak is posted as Project Director Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, a Grade-18 officer Ikhlaque Nabi Dayo is posted as Director Maintenance Karachi, a Grade-18 officer Abdul Qudoos Shaikh as Project Director Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

The management also posted a Grade-17 officer as Deputy Director Highway Safety, a Grade-17 officer Syed Irfan Shah as project director Lowari Tunnel and a Grade-17 officer Javed Saifulla as Project Director Havelian-Thakot Section.

In addition to the aforementioned transfers/postings, the authority also made a reshuffle in its legal wing.